|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.85
26,171.76
0
Op profit growth
-1.64
-14.49
-38.79
EBIT growth
-9.76
-201.5
-33.05
Net profit growth
-10.78
-212.46
-43.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.3
-0.99
-305.53
-499.18
EBIT margin
1.86
1.55
-402.43
-601.11
Net profit margin
1.83
1.54
-361.5
-641.46
RoCE
2.44
2.79
-2.72
RoNW
0.6
0.69
-0.61
RoA
0.6
0.69
-0.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.59
1.79
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.13
1.16
-2.1
-3.41
Book value per share
66.79
65.18
65.7
68.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.17
7.31
0
0
P/CEPS
18.46
11.19
-7.19
P/B
0.31
0.2
0.23
EV/EBIDTA
9.82
5.04
-11.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-22.04
1.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
137.81
57.25
152.08
Inventory days
3.69
14.64
6,235.41
Creditor days
-138.47
-58
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-62.62
-211.24
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.16
0.44
0.1
0.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.94
-99.06
0
0
Employee costs
-1.43
-0.91
-119.82
-312.03
Other costs
-0.92
-1.01
-285.71
-287.15
