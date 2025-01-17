iifl-logo-icon 1
76.99
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.85

26,171.76

0

Op profit growth

-1.64

-14.49

-38.79

EBIT growth

-9.76

-201.5

-33.05

Net profit growth

-10.78

-212.46

-43.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.3

-0.99

-305.53

-499.18

EBIT margin

1.86

1.55

-402.43

-601.11

Net profit margin

1.83

1.54

-361.5

-641.46

RoCE

2.44

2.79

-2.72

RoNW

0.6

0.69

-0.61

RoA

0.6

0.69

-0.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.59

1.79

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.13

1.16

-2.1

-3.41

Book value per share

66.79

65.18

65.7

68.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

13.17

7.31

0

0

P/CEPS

18.46

11.19

-7.19

P/B

0.31

0.2

0.23

EV/EBIDTA

9.82

5.04

-11.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-22.04

1.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

137.81

57.25

152.08

Inventory days

3.69

14.64

6,235.41

Creditor days

-138.47

-58

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-62.62

-211.24

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

-0.16

0.44

0.1

0.16

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.94

-99.06

0

0

Employee costs

-1.43

-0.91

-119.82

-312.03

Other costs

-0.92

-1.01

-285.71

-287.15

