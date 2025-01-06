Asia Pack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
0.32
0.09
0.44
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.11
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.1
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.05
0.1
-0.03
-0.17
Other operating items
Operating
0.08
0.24
-0.06
0.14
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.08
0.24
-0.06
0.15
Equity raised
31.86
31.33
31.05
30.14
Investing
-0.04
-0.21
2.41
-0.06
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
31.89
31.36
33.4
30.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.