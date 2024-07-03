Asia Pack Ltd Summary

Asia Pack Limited was incorporated in year 1985, in the name and style of Asia Pack Private Limited. In 1987, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company got changed to Asia Pack Limited. The Company is currently engaged in Real estate business.In year 1995, the Company came out with Initial Public Offering. The equity shares of the Company were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and Jaipur Stock Exchange (JSE). Initially, the Company was engaged in the trade of paper, duplex, and packing related products in India. It abosrbed substantial revenue from Rental of Properties and Interest during the year.The Company has commenced its commercial activities in 1987-88 with the manufacturing of PP (Poly Propylene)/HDPE (High Density Poly Ethylene) woven fabrics/sacks and merchant export activities. Later it has diversified into the manufacturing of PE (Poly Ethylene) Tarpaulins etc.In 2009, it has diversified its business into advisory & consultancy services & real estate ventures.In 2014-15, the business activities of the Company were limited to trading of paper and paper products and other income.With Equity Investment & Inter Corporate Advances, the Company entered into real estate industry in collaboration with various partners with requisite experience and expertise. This enabled it to obtain projects that require resources beyond those that the Company has individually, such as financial strength, technical expertise and local resources to expedite the projects.