Asia Pack Ltd Board Meeting

76.99
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Asia Pack CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ASIA PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 and Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
ASIA PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
ASIA PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter and YEar ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
ASIA PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Further in continuation to our letter(s) dated 31st December 2023 captioned Intimation for Closure of Trading Window it is hereby informed that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated employees / persons (including their immediate relatives) till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023; 2. Limited Review Report from M/s. Rakesh Ajmera & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Surat for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

