ASIA PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Further in continuation to our letter(s) dated 31st December 2023 captioned Intimation for Closure of Trading Window it is hereby informed that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated employees / persons (including their immediate relatives) till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023; 2. Limited Review Report from M/s. Rakesh Ajmera & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Surat for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)