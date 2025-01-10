Assam Entrade Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.7
56.35
54.86
52.62
Net Worth
59.14
57.79
56.3
54.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.85
0.03
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.1
0.07
Total Liabilities
59.14
59.64
56.43
54.17
Fixed Assets
3.45
3.56
3.68
1.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.05
12.05
13.43
13.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.51
0
0
Networking Capital
2.61
2.13
3.34
6.29
Inventories
3.35
2.58
2.27
2.09
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.19
0.4
1.51
4.37
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.93
-0.85
-0.44
-0.16
Cash
0.5
0.26
1.62
0.31
Total Assets
18.66
18.51
22.07
21.78
