Assam Entrade Ltd Balance Sheet

690
(1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.7

56.35

54.86

52.62

Net Worth

59.14

57.79

56.3

54.06

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.85

0.03

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.1

0.07

Total Liabilities

59.14

59.64

56.43

54.17

Fixed Assets

3.45

3.56

3.68

1.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.05

12.05

13.43

13.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.51

0

0

Networking Capital

2.61

2.13

3.34

6.29

Inventories

3.35

2.58

2.27

2.09

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.19

0.4

1.51

4.37

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.93

-0.85

-0.44

-0.16

Cash

0.5

0.26

1.62

0.31

Total Assets

18.66

18.51

22.07

21.78

