Assam Entrade Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.39
1.82
2.2
1.76
1.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.39
1.82
2.2
1.76
1.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.26
0.04
-0.04
0.1
0.07
Total Income
6.65
1.86
2.16
1.87
1.46
Total Expenditure
4.25
1.38
1.35
1.16
0.87
PBIDT
2.4
0.47
0.8
0.7
0.59
Interest
0.08
0
0.08
0.04
0.04
PBDT
2.32
0.47
0.72
0.66
0.55
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.58
0.06
0.17
0.16
0.13
Deferred Tax
0
0.11
0
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.72
0.28
0.52
0.48
0.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.72
0.28
0.51
0.48
0.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.72
0.28
0.51
0.48
0.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.95
1.95
3.56
3.33
2.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
100.41
25.82
36.36
39.77
42.14
PBDTM(%)
97.07
25.82
32.72
37.5
39.28
PATM(%)
71.96
15.38
23.63
27.27
27.85
