Assam Entrade Ltd Quarterly Results

685
(4.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.39

1.82

2.2

1.76

1.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.39

1.82

2.2

1.76

1.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.26

0.04

-0.04

0.1

0.07

Total Income

6.65

1.86

2.16

1.87

1.46

Total Expenditure

4.25

1.38

1.35

1.16

0.87

PBIDT

2.4

0.47

0.8

0.7

0.59

Interest

0.08

0

0.08

0.04

0.04

PBDT

2.32

0.47

0.72

0.66

0.55

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.58

0.06

0.17

0.16

0.13

Deferred Tax

0

0.11

0

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.72

0.28

0.52

0.48

0.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.01

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.72

0.28

0.51

0.48

0.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.72

0.28

0.51

0.48

0.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.95

1.95

3.56

3.33

2.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

100.41

25.82

36.36

39.77

42.14

PBDTM(%)

97.07

25.82

32.72

37.5

39.28

PATM(%)

71.96

15.38

23.63

27.27

27.85

