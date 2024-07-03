SectorFinance
Open₹654.6
Prev. Close₹688
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹655
Day's Low₹654.6
52 Week's High₹727.8
52 Week's Low₹287
Book Value₹424.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)94.31
P/E33.06
EPS20.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.7
56.35
54.86
52.62
Net Worth
59.14
57.79
56.3
54.06
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7.27
5.81
5.83
4.84
7.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.27
5.81
5.83
4.84
7.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.56
1.38
0.81
2.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
NISHANT GUPTA
Executive Director & CFO
Jayesh Gupta
Executive Director
Rati Gupta
Independent Director
Anoop Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Rajat Gupta
Indepe. Non Execu. Director / Alternate Director
Shailender Singh Kushwaha
Reports by Assam Entrade Ltd
Summary
Assam Entrade Limited, incorporated on March 26, 1985 is a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) operating since 1985. The Company is Registered with Reserve Bank of India and listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. As per the RBI, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) is a company registered under the Companies Act, 1956 engaged in the business of loans and advances, acquisition of shares/ stocks/bonds/ debentures /securities issued by Government or local authority or other marketable securities of a like nature, leasing, hire-purchase, but does not include any institution whose principal business is that of agriculture activity, industrial activity, purchase or sale of any goods (other than securities) or providing any services and sale/purchase/construction of immovable property.Assam Entrade has accelerated its success by dealing in shares, securities, debentures, bonds or/and and any other instrument and providing loans & advances to Body Corporates, Individual and other other entities. It also deal in real estate activities, construction of residential or commercial accommodation and to act as real estate agent. The Company is made a lead member of Consortium which is engaged in developing integrated residential Township.
The Assam Entrade Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹655 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Assam Entrade Ltd is ₹94.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Assam Entrade Ltd is 33.06 and 1.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Assam Entrade Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Assam Entrade Ltd is ₹287 and ₹727.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Assam Entrade Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.92%, 3 Years at 9.46%, 1 Year at 140.14%, 6 Month at 110.01%, 3 Month at 35.11% and 1 Month at 43.33%.
