iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Assam Entrade Ltd Share Price

655
(-4.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open654.6
  • Day's High655
  • 52 Wk High727.8
  • Prev. Close688
  • Day's Low654.6
  • 52 Wk Low 287
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E33.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value424.62
  • EPS20.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)94.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Assam Entrade Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

654.6

Prev. Close

688

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

655

Day's Low

654.6

52 Week's High

727.8

52 Week's Low

287

Book Value

424.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

94.31

P/E

33.06

EPS

20.81

Divi. Yield

0

Assam Entrade Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Assam Entrade Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Assam Entrade Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.18%

Non-Promoter- 46.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Assam Entrade Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.7

56.35

54.86

52.62

Net Worth

59.14

57.79

56.3

54.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7.27

5.81

5.83

4.84

7.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.27

5.81

5.83

4.84

7.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.56

1.38

0.81

2.85

View Annually Results

Assam Entrade Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Assam Entrade Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

NISHANT GUPTA

Executive Director & CFO

Jayesh Gupta

Executive Director

Rati Gupta

Independent Director

Anoop Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Rajat Gupta

Indepe. Non Execu. Director / Alternate Director

Shailender Singh Kushwaha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Assam Entrade Ltd

Summary

Assam Entrade Limited, incorporated on March 26, 1985 is a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) operating since 1985. The Company is Registered with Reserve Bank of India and listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. As per the RBI, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) is a company registered under the Companies Act, 1956 engaged in the business of loans and advances, acquisition of shares/ stocks/bonds/ debentures /securities issued by Government or local authority or other marketable securities of a like nature, leasing, hire-purchase, but does not include any institution whose principal business is that of agriculture activity, industrial activity, purchase or sale of any goods (other than securities) or providing any services and sale/purchase/construction of immovable property.Assam Entrade has accelerated its success by dealing in shares, securities, debentures, bonds or/and and any other instrument and providing loans & advances to Body Corporates, Individual and other other entities. It also deal in real estate activities, construction of residential or commercial accommodation and to act as real estate agent. The Company is made a lead member of Consortium which is engaged in developing integrated residential Township.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Assam Entrade Ltd share price today?

The Assam Entrade Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹655 today.

What is the Market Cap of Assam Entrade Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Assam Entrade Ltd is ₹94.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Assam Entrade Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Assam Entrade Ltd is 33.06 and 1.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Assam Entrade Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Assam Entrade Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Assam Entrade Ltd is ₹287 and ₹727.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Assam Entrade Ltd?

Assam Entrade Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.92%, 3 Years at 9.46%, 1 Year at 140.14%, 6 Month at 110.01%, 3 Month at 35.11% and 1 Month at 43.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Assam Entrade Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Assam Entrade Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Assam Entrade Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.