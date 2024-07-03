Summary

Assam Entrade Limited, incorporated on March 26, 1985 is a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) operating since 1985. The Company is Registered with Reserve Bank of India and listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. As per the RBI, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) is a company registered under the Companies Act, 1956 engaged in the business of loans and advances, acquisition of shares/ stocks/bonds/ debentures /securities issued by Government or local authority or other marketable securities of a like nature, leasing, hire-purchase, but does not include any institution whose principal business is that of agriculture activity, industrial activity, purchase or sale of any goods (other than securities) or providing any services and sale/purchase/construction of immovable property.Assam Entrade has accelerated its success by dealing in shares, securities, debentures, bonds or/and and any other instrument and providing loans & advances to Body Corporates, Individual and other other entities. It also deal in real estate activities, construction of residential or commercial accommodation and to act as real estate agent. The Company is made a lead member of Consortium which is engaged in developing integrated residential Township.

