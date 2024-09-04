|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|4 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|AGM 04/09/2024 In compliance with Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A(13) and other applicable provisions of Listing Regulations, please find enclosed proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. 4th September, 2024 at 02:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing. The meeting concluded at 02:57 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
