Assam Entrade Ltd Nine Monthly Results

650.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.07

3.8

3.83

3.09

5.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.07

3.8

3.83

3.09

5.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.58

0.1

0.52

0.07

Total Income

5.29

4.38

3.93

3.6

5.42

Total Expenditure

3.37

3.28

2.11

1.41

4.53

PBIDT

1.92

1.1

1.82

2.19

0.89

Interest

0.13

0

0

0.04

0.21

PBDT

1.79

1.1

1.81

2.15

0.69

Depreciation

0.09

0.12

0.15

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.44

0.26

0.33

0.54

0.12

Deferred Tax

0.45

-0.13

0.08

0.16

-0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

0.82

0.85

1.24

1.45

0.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.82

0.85

1.24

1.45

0.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.82

0.85

1.24

1.45

0.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.41

5.9

8.65

10.08

4.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

37.86

28.94

47.51

70.87

16.63

PBDTM(%)

35.3

28.94

47.25

69.57

12.89

PATM(%)

16.17

22.36

32.37

46.92

11.58

