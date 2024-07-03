Assam Entrade Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.07
3.8
3.83
3.09
5.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.07
3.8
3.83
3.09
5.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.58
0.1
0.52
0.07
Total Income
5.29
4.38
3.93
3.6
5.42
Total Expenditure
3.37
3.28
2.11
1.41
4.53
PBIDT
1.92
1.1
1.82
2.19
0.89
Interest
0.13
0
0
0.04
0.21
PBDT
1.79
1.1
1.81
2.15
0.69
Depreciation
0.09
0.12
0.15
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.44
0.26
0.33
0.54
0.12
Deferred Tax
0.45
-0.13
0.08
0.16
-0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
0.82
0.85
1.24
1.45
0.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.82
0.85
1.24
1.45
0.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.82
0.85
1.24
1.45
0.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.41
5.9
8.65
10.08
4.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.86
28.94
47.51
70.87
16.63
PBDTM(%)
35.3
28.94
47.25
69.57
12.89
PATM(%)
16.17
22.36
32.37
46.92
11.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.