Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Assam Entrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. Further please be also informed that in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by insiders pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading window of the Company has remained closed from October 1 2024 till the conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditor of the Company. In compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a copy of the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Statement of assets and liabilities, Statement of Cash Flows and Limited Review Reports are enclosed herewith. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Assam Entrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the Annual Report along with annexures for the year ended on 31st March 2024; 4. To consider and approve the Re-appointment of Mr. Nishant Gupta Managing Director of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 5. Any other matter with the Permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e. Monday, August 12, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Date of holding the 39th AGM of the Company for the FY 2023-24. 3. Notice for calling 39th AGM of the Company 4. Annual Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 5. Re-appointment of Mr. Nishant Gupta (DIN: 00326317) as the Managing Director of the Company with effect from 30th September, 2024 6. Revision of Remuneration of Mrs. Rati Gupta, Executive Director of the Company The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 03:45 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Assam Entrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter-alia: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To authorize Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) under Regulation 30(5) of the Listing Regulations to determine materiality of an event or information and make disclosures to stock exchange(s). 3. Any other matter with the Permission of the Chairman. Further please be also informed that in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by insiders pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading window of the Company has been closed from April 1 2024 till the conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results are declared to the Stock Exchange. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Audit Reports of the Statutory Auditor of the Company. In compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, a copy of the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Statement of assets and liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows and Audit Reports are enclosed as Annexure A. 2. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI Regulations is enclosed as Annexure B. 3. Authorization of Key Managerial Personnel under Regulation 30(5) is enclosed as Annexure C. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 04:00 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule III, Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e. 1st April, 2024 has considered and approved Re-appointment of M/S Bajpai & Company, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 027479C), as Internal Auditor of the Company for a period of 3years from FY 2024-25 to FY 2026-27 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, read with Part-A of Schedule III, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on 1st April, 2024, has considered and approved the appointment of M/S Shivam Grover & Associates, Company Secretaries (FRN: S2021UP827400), as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024