iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atharv Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

3.14
(-4.85%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Atharv Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17

17

17

17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.85

2.67

2.56

2.52

Net Worth

19.85

19.67

19.56

19.52

Minority Interest

Debt

0.27

0.39

0.46

0.8

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

20.12

20.06

20.02

20.32

Fixed Assets

0.44

0.37

0.11

0.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.24

5.5

6.92

7.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.37

14.09

12.82

12.41

Inventories

0.75

1.12

0.46

0.46

Inventory Days

718.71

Sundry Debtors

8.37

4.42

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

14.82

18.17

13.69

11.97

Sundry Creditors

-11.95

-9.58

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.62

-0.04

-1.33

-0.02

Cash

0.06

0.09

0.15

0.73

Total Assets

20.11

20.05

20

20.31

Atharv Enter : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Atharv Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.