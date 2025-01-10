Atharv Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17
17
17
17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.85
2.67
2.56
2.52
Net Worth
19.85
19.67
19.56
19.52
Minority Interest
Debt
0.27
0.39
0.46
0.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.12
20.06
20.02
20.32
Fixed Assets
0.44
0.37
0.11
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.24
5.5
6.92
7.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.37
14.09
12.82
12.41
Inventories
0.75
1.12
0.46
0.46
Inventory Days
718.71
Sundry Debtors
8.37
4.42
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
14.82
18.17
13.69
11.97
Sundry Creditors
-11.95
-9.58
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.62
-0.04
-1.33
-0.02
Cash
0.06
0.09
0.15
0.73
Total Assets
20.11
20.05
20
20.31
