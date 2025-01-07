iifl-logo-icon 1
Atharv Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.6
(1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.23

0.37

1.18

1.31

yoy growth (%)

-38.47

-67.88

-10.39

-71.15

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.63

-0.41

-0.48

As % of sales

181.28

165.91

34.85

36.56

Other costs

-0.12

-0.23

-0.43

-0.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.33

63

36.82

31.23

Operating profit

-0.31

-0.48

0.33

0.42

OPM

-136.61

-128.92

28.31

32.2

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.07

-0.1

-0.02

Other income

0.41

0.61

0

0

Profit before tax

0

0

0.19

0.35

Taxes

0

0

-0.06

-0.14

Tax rate

-25.97

-25.98

-32.5

-40.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.12

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.12

0.21

yoy growth (%)

-96.83

-38.54

24.85

NPM

1.07

10.94

15.95

