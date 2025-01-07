Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.23
0.37
1.18
1.31
yoy growth (%)
-38.47
-67.88
-10.39
-71.15
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.63
-0.41
-0.48
As % of sales
181.28
165.91
34.85
36.56
Other costs
-0.12
-0.23
-0.43
-0.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.33
63
36.82
31.23
Operating profit
-0.31
-0.48
0.33
0.42
OPM
-136.61
-128.92
28.31
32.2
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.07
-0.1
-0.02
Other income
0.41
0.61
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0.19
0.35
Taxes
0
0
-0.06
-0.14
Tax rate
-25.97
-25.98
-32.5
-40.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.12
0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.12
0.21
yoy growth (%)
-96.83
-38.54
24.85
NPM
1.07
10.94
15.95
