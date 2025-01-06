iifl-logo-icon 1
Atharv Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.53
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Atharv Enterprises Ltd

Atharv Enter FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0.19

0.35

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

-0.06

-0.14

Working capital

0.82

-9.63

1.54

1.18

Other operating items

Operating

0.8

-9.66

1.62

1.34

Capital expenditure

-0.33

0.23

-0.38

0

Free cash flow

0.47

-9.43

1.24

1.34

Equity raised

5.05

4.78

4.35

Investing

-0.63

7.3

-0.07

0.22

Financing

0.02

0.01

-0.13

0.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.92

5.82

6.71

