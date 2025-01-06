Atharv Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.19
0.35
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
-0.06
-0.14
Working capital
0.82
-9.63
1.54
1.18
Other operating items
Operating
0.8
-9.66
1.62
1.34
Capital expenditure
-0.33
0.23
-0.38
0
Free cash flow
0.47
-9.43
1.24
1.34
Equity raised
5.05
4.78
4.35
Investing
-0.63
7.3
-0.07
0.22
Financing
0.02
0.01
-0.13
0.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.92
5.82
6.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.