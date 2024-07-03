Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹3.8
Prev. Close₹3.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹3.8
Day's Low₹3.52
52 Week's High₹4.3
52 Week's Low₹2
Book Value₹11.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6
P/E33.55
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17
17
17
17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.85
2.67
2.56
2.52
Net Worth
19.85
19.67
19.56
19.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.23
0.37
1.18
1.31
yoy growth (%)
-38.47
-67.88
-10.39
-71.15
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.63
-0.41
-0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.19
0.35
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
-0.06
-0.14
Working capital
0.82
-9.63
1.54
1.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.47
-67.88
-10.39
-71.15
Op profit growth
-34.8
-246.2
-21.2
30.76
EBIT growth
-1.57
-71.25
-23.3
47.8
Net profit growth
-96.83
-38.54
24.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Jagdish Chandra Gadia
Director & CFO
Vandana Gadiya
Managing Director
Pramod Gadiya
Chairman & Independent Directo
Harish Sharma
Independent Director
Navneet Sharma
Independent Director
Nikhil Kumar Tank
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditi Kakhani
Summary
Atharv Enterprises Limited was formed on December 26, 1990 as R.S. Agrawal Financial Consultancy Pvt Ltd. The name of the Company was changed to Wellworth Finlease Limited on January 25, 1993. The name of the Company was then changed from Welworth Finlease Limited to Jaju Enterprises Limited on July 29, 1998 and again the name got finally changed from Jaju Enterprises Limited to Atharv Enterprises Limited on February 23, 2006. Atharv Enterprises is a manufacturer of textile fabrics and synthetic fabrics. The Company is known to provide top service in the following categories - PV FABRIC (Polyester Viscose), Polyester fabric, PC fabric (Polyester Cotton), and Cotton fabric. The primary activities of the Company at present, is Yarn Trading and Investment. It has started new business activity of trading in Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals.The Company came with a Public Issue in 1995. The earlier promoters of the Company exited from the Company and New Promoters took over the Company in year 1997 by giving a Public Offer to the shareholders of the Company. In financial year 2012-13, the Company discontinued its two activities carried by the divisions namely Yarn and Marketing Division and Electrical Division.
