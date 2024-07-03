iifl-logo-icon 1
Atharv Enterprises Ltd Share Price

3.53
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open3.8
  • Day's High3.8
  • 52 Wk High4.3
  • Prev. Close3.69
  • Day's Low3.52
  • 52 Wk Low 2
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E33.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.73
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Atharv Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.8

Prev. Close

3.69

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

3.8

Day's Low

3.52

52 Week's High

4.3

52 Week's Low

2

Book Value

11.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6

P/E

33.55

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Atharv Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Atharv Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Atharv Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 92.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Atharv Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17

17

17

17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.85

2.67

2.56

2.52

Net Worth

19.85

19.67

19.56

19.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.23

0.37

1.18

1.31

yoy growth (%)

-38.47

-67.88

-10.39

-71.15

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.63

-0.41

-0.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0.19

0.35

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

-0.06

-0.14

Working capital

0.82

-9.63

1.54

1.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.47

-67.88

-10.39

-71.15

Op profit growth

-34.8

-246.2

-21.2

30.76

EBIT growth

-1.57

-71.25

-23.3

47.8

Net profit growth

-96.83

-38.54

24.85

No Record Found

Atharv Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Atharv Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Jagdish Chandra Gadia

Director & CFO

Vandana Gadiya

Managing Director

Pramod Gadiya

Chairman & Independent Directo

Harish Sharma

Independent Director

Navneet Sharma

Independent Director

Nikhil Kumar Tank

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditi Kakhani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Atharv Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Atharv Enterprises Limited was formed on December 26, 1990 as R.S. Agrawal Financial Consultancy Pvt Ltd. The name of the Company was changed to Wellworth Finlease Limited on January 25, 1993. The name of the Company was then changed from Welworth Finlease Limited to Jaju Enterprises Limited on July 29, 1998 and again the name got finally changed from Jaju Enterprises Limited to Atharv Enterprises Limited on February 23, 2006. Atharv Enterprises is a manufacturer of textile fabrics and synthetic fabrics. The Company is known to provide top service in the following categories - PV FABRIC (Polyester Viscose), Polyester fabric, PC fabric (Polyester Cotton), and Cotton fabric. The primary activities of the Company at present, is Yarn Trading and Investment. It has started new business activity of trading in Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals.The Company came with a Public Issue in 1995. The earlier promoters of the Company exited from the Company and New Promoters took over the Company in year 1997 by giving a Public Offer to the shareholders of the Company. In financial year 2012-13, the Company discontinued its two activities carried by the divisions namely Yarn and Marketing Division and Electrical Division.
Company FAQs

What is the Atharv Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Atharv Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Atharv Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atharv Enterprises Ltd is ₹6.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atharv Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atharv Enterprises Ltd is 33.55 and 0.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atharv Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atharv Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atharv Enterprises Ltd is ₹2 and ₹4.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Atharv Enterprises Ltd?

Atharv Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.33%, 3 Years at 18.10%, 1 Year at 47.60%, 6 Month at 29.47%, 3 Month at 39.25% and 1 Month at 25.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atharv Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atharv Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.17 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 92.83 %

