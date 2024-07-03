Atharv Enterprises Ltd Summary

Atharv Enterprises Limited was formed on December 26, 1990 as R.S. Agrawal Financial Consultancy Pvt Ltd. The name of the Company was changed to Wellworth Finlease Limited on January 25, 1993. The name of the Company was then changed from Welworth Finlease Limited to Jaju Enterprises Limited on July 29, 1998 and again the name got finally changed from Jaju Enterprises Limited to Atharv Enterprises Limited on February 23, 2006. Atharv Enterprises is a manufacturer of textile fabrics and synthetic fabrics. The Company is known to provide top service in the following categories - PV FABRIC (Polyester Viscose), Polyester fabric, PC fabric (Polyester Cotton), and Cotton fabric. The primary activities of the Company at present, is Yarn Trading and Investment. It has started new business activity of trading in Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals.The Company came with a Public Issue in 1995. The earlier promoters of the Company exited from the Company and New Promoters took over the Company in year 1997 by giving a Public Offer to the shareholders of the Company. In financial year 2012-13, the Company discontinued its two activities carried by the divisions namely Yarn and Marketing Division and Electrical Division.