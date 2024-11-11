Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ATHARV ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 11th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from October 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 11th November, 2024 has inter-alia adopted and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Appointment of Statutory Auditor

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Intimation of Re-appointment of Mr. Pramod Gadiya as a Managing Director of the company

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

ATHARV ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 ATHARV ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the intimation dated July 04, 2024, regarding Board Meeting to be held on July 12, 2024, we hereby intimate the Stock Exchange(s) as per the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled on July 18, 2024, to Consider and Approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 due to some unavoidable reasons. Further, in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from April 01, 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 18th July, 2024 has inter-alia adopted and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced from 3.30 PM and closed at 4.15 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 10 May 2024

ATHARV ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Year ended on 31st March 2024 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. With reference to above and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are herewith submitting the following: a) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. b) Independent Audit Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation33 (3)(d) of the Listing Regulations signed by Mr. Pramod Kumar Gadiya, Director of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 8 Jan 2024