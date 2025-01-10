iifl-logo-icon 1
Athena Constructions Ltd Balance Sheet

9.18
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.23

-0.08

-0.1

-0.6

Net Worth

7.27

7.42

7.4

6.9

Minority Interest

Debt

3.4

8.82

9.43

4.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.67

16.25

16.83

11.46

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.97

15.48

11.75

4.45

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.65

0.75

5.04

7

Inventories

3.05

3.05

7.09

7.09

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.33

0.76

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.04

1.93

2.34

4.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.22

-0.22

-0.14

-0.92

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.22

-4.01

-4.58

-3.98

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.04

0.01

Total Assets

10.66

16.25

16.83

11.46

