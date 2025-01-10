Athena Constructions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.23
-0.08
-0.1
-0.6
Net Worth
7.27
7.42
7.4
6.9
Minority Interest
Debt
3.4
8.82
9.43
4.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.67
16.25
16.83
11.46
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.97
15.48
11.75
4.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.65
0.75
5.04
7
Inventories
3.05
3.05
7.09
7.09
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.33
0.76
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.04
1.93
2.34
4.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.22
-0.22
-0.14
-0.92
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.22
-4.01
-4.58
-3.98
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.04
0.01
Total Assets
10.66
16.25
16.83
11.46
