|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.32
0.7
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-54.85
50.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-0.08
-0.14
As % of sales
0
0
27.96
20.55
Other costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.06
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
19.2
25.93
Operating profit
-0.03
-0.06
0.16
0.37
OPM
0
0
52.82
53.51
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.29
-0.28
-0.31
-0.31
Other income
0
0.05
0.01
0
Profit before tax
-0.33
-0.3
-0.13
0.06
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
0
0
0
-25.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.33
-0.3
-0.13
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.33
-0.3
-0.13
0.04
yoy growth (%)
8.79
128.19
-386.02
182.46
NPM
0
0
-41.61
6.56
No Record Found
