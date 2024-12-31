Athena Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.33
-0.3
-0.13
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.85
-0.39
0.13
1.8
Other operating items
Operating
0.51
-0.69
0
1.84
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.51
-0.69
0
1.84
Equity raised
-0.53
0.06
0.32
0.23
Investing
0
0
0
-0.85
Financing
3.48
2.21
2.25
2.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.46
1.57
2.56
3.33
