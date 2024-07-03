iifl-logo-icon 1
Athena Constructions Ltd Share Price

8.35
(0.00%)
Dec 31, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.35
  • Day's High8.35
  • 52 Wk High14.25
  • Prev. Close8.35
  • Day's Low8.35
  • 52 Wk Low 6.06
  • Turnover (lac)0.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Athena Constructions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

8.35

Prev. Close

8.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

8.35

Day's Low

8.35

52 Week's High

14.25

52 Week's Low

6.06

Book Value

9.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Athena Constructions Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Athena Constructions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Athena Constructions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.92%

Non-Promoter- 62.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Athena Constructions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.23

-0.08

-0.1

-0.6

Net Worth

7.27

7.42

7.4

6.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.32

0.7

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-54.85

50.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.08

-0.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.33

-0.3

-0.13

0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.85

-0.39

0.13

1.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-54.85

50.79

Op profit growth

-44.66

-140.76

-55.43

100.6

EBIT growth

99.21

-110.42

-51.46

31.42

Net profit growth

8.79

128.19

-386.02

182.46

No Record Found

Athena Constructions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Athena Constructions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Santosh Nagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pallavi Chavan

Director

Shashikant Rathi

Director

Brijkishore Ruia

Director

Asha Maheshwari

Executive Director & CEO

Ravikant Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Athena Constructions Ltd

Summary

Athena Constructions Limited was originally incorporated at Mumbai as Athena Constructions Private Limited on 30th March, 2011. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Athena Constructions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 8 August, 2014. The Company is an integrated real estate company poised on development residential, commercial, retail and other projects. The Company undertakes customized infrastructure projects as well. It indulges into trading of residential and commercial unit and provide consultancies for real estate projects. The Company is incorporated with the main objects of carrying on the business of real estate project advisory, project marketing, maintenance of completed projects, engineering, industrial and technical consultancy, construction and development of real estate properties and other related and ancillary activities.
Company FAQs

What is the Athena Constructions Ltd share price today?

The Athena Constructions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Athena Constructions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Athena Constructions Ltd is ₹6.26 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Athena Constructions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Athena Constructions Ltd is 0 and 0.86 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Athena Constructions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Athena Constructions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Athena Constructions Ltd is ₹6.06 and ₹14.25 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Athena Constructions Ltd?

Athena Constructions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.30%, 3 Years at 1.44%, 1 Year at -41.40%, 6 Month at 28.26%, 3 Month at 11.33% and 1 Month at 11.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Athena Constructions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Athena Constructions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Athena Constructions Ltd

