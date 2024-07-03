Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹8.35
Prev. Close₹8.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹8.35
Day's Low₹8.35
52 Week's High₹14.25
52 Week's Low₹6.06
Book Value₹9.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.23
-0.08
-0.1
-0.6
Net Worth
7.27
7.42
7.4
6.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.32
0.7
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-54.85
50.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-0.08
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.33
-0.3
-0.13
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.85
-0.39
0.13
1.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-54.85
50.79
Op profit growth
-44.66
-140.76
-55.43
100.6
EBIT growth
99.21
-110.42
-51.46
31.42
Net profit growth
8.79
128.19
-386.02
182.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Santosh Nagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pallavi Chavan
Director
Shashikant Rathi
Director
Brijkishore Ruia
Director
Asha Maheshwari
Executive Director & CEO
Ravikant Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Athena Constructions Ltd
Summary
Athena Constructions Limited was originally incorporated at Mumbai as Athena Constructions Private Limited on 30th March, 2011. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Athena Constructions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 8 August, 2014. The Company is an integrated real estate company poised on development residential, commercial, retail and other projects. The Company undertakes customized infrastructure projects as well. It indulges into trading of residential and commercial unit and provide consultancies for real estate projects. The Company is incorporated with the main objects of carrying on the business of real estate project advisory, project marketing, maintenance of completed projects, engineering, industrial and technical consultancy, construction and development of real estate properties and other related and ancillary activities.
Read More
The Athena Constructions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Athena Constructions Ltd is ₹6.26 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Athena Constructions Ltd is 0 and 0.86 as of 31 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Athena Constructions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Athena Constructions Ltd is ₹6.06 and ₹14.25 as of 31 Dec ‘24
Athena Constructions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.30%, 3 Years at 1.44%, 1 Year at -41.40%, 6 Month at 28.26%, 3 Month at 11.33% and 1 Month at 11.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.