This is to inform the exchange that the Annual General Meeting of members of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, at 12:30 PM at the registered office of the Company situated at 203, Shyam Kamal A Wing, Tejpal Road, Vile Parle East, Mumbai - 400057. The Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 including notice convening Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith. Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)