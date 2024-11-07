|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|Athena Constructions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 07 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. As intimated earlier vide letter dated September 27 2024 the trading window closure period has commenced from October 01 2024 and will end 48 hours after the declaration of un-audited financial results of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We request you to take the same on record. The Board of Directors of Athena Constructions Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. November 07, 2024, has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review reports thereon. Financial Results issued by the Company are enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Athena Constructions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 31 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the audited financial results and statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach the Statement of Audited Financial Results for the half and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. The said Financial Results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their respective meetings held today. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 PM and concluded at 2.30 PM. You are requested to take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
