Athena Constructions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 31 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the audited financial results and statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach the Statement of Audited Financial Results for the half and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. The said Financial Results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their respective meetings held today. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 PM and concluded at 2.30 PM. You are requested to take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)