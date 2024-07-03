iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Athena Constructions Ltd Company Summary

9.18
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Athena Constructions Ltd Summary

Athena Constructions Limited was originally incorporated at Mumbai as Athena Constructions Private Limited on 30th March, 2011. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Athena Constructions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 8 August, 2014. The Company is an integrated real estate company poised on development residential, commercial, retail and other projects. The Company undertakes customized infrastructure projects as well. It indulges into trading of residential and commercial unit and provide consultancies for real estate projects. The Company is incorporated with the main objects of carrying on the business of real estate project advisory, project marketing, maintenance of completed projects, engineering, industrial and technical consultancy, construction and development of real estate properties and other related and ancillary activities.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.