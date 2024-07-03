Athena Constructions Ltd Summary

Athena Constructions Limited was originally incorporated at Mumbai as Athena Constructions Private Limited on 30th March, 2011. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Athena Constructions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 8 August, 2014. The Company is an integrated real estate company poised on development residential, commercial, retail and other projects. The Company undertakes customized infrastructure projects as well. It indulges into trading of residential and commercial unit and provide consultancies for real estate projects. The Company is incorporated with the main objects of carrying on the business of real estate project advisory, project marketing, maintenance of completed projects, engineering, industrial and technical consultancy, construction and development of real estate properties and other related and ancillary activities.