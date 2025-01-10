ATV Projects India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.56
52.56
52.56
52.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
146
139.55
134.47
130.86
Net Worth
198.56
192.11
187.03
183.42
Minority Interest
Debt
50.6
54.49
54.33
62.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.12
0.15
0.22
Total Liabilities
249.2
246.72
241.51
245.74
Fixed Assets
214.05
213.95
213.88
216.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.08
0.03
0.07
Networking Capital
31.86
31.78
27.34
28.47
Inventories
33.67
34.63
31.85
19.08
Inventory Days
357.69
205.97
Sundry Debtors
7.16
6.2
3.51
7.01
Debtor Days
39.41
75.67
Other Current Assets
9.27
11.9
13.87
18.62
Sundry Creditors
-1.66
-3.82
-4.06
-2.39
Creditor Days
45.59
25.8
Other Current Liabilities
-16.58
-17.13
-17.83
-13.85
Cash
3.25
0.91
0.26
0.78
Total Assets
249.21
246.72
241.51
245.75
