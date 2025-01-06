iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ATV Projects India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

44.99
(-2.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ATV Projects India Ltd

ATV Projects FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.72

3.01

2.79

2.77

Depreciation

-0.91

-0.85

-0.92

-0.56

Tax paid

1.03

-0.49

-0.34

0.01

Working capital

-1.09

5.72

-12

-18.19

Other operating items

Operating

1.75

7.38

-10.46

-15.95

Capital expenditure

-1.64

-4.31

7.72

36.18

Free cash flow

0.1

3.07

-2.73

20.22

Equity raised

257.33

253.48

253.22

144.83

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

110.17

117.88

132.65

196.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

367.6

374.44

383.13

361.83

ATV Projects : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ATV Projects India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.