ATV Projects India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.72
3.01
2.79
2.77
Depreciation
-0.91
-0.85
-0.92
-0.56
Tax paid
1.03
-0.49
-0.34
0.01
Working capital
-1.09
5.72
-12
-18.19
Other operating items
Operating
1.75
7.38
-10.46
-15.95
Capital expenditure
-1.64
-4.31
7.72
36.18
Free cash flow
0.1
3.07
-2.73
20.22
Equity raised
257.33
253.48
253.22
144.83
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
110.17
117.88
132.65
196.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
367.6
374.44
383.13
361.83
