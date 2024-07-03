iifl-logo-icon 1
ATV Projects India Ltd Share Price

44.99
(-2.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.5
  • Day's High50.8
  • 52 Wk High47.97
  • Prev. Close46.25
  • Day's Low43
  • 52 Wk Low 14.66
  • Turnover (lac)146.11
  • P/E41.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.08
  • EPS1.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)238.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
ATV Projects India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

46.5

Prev. Close

46.25

Turnover(Lac.)

146.11

Day's High

50.8

Day's Low

43

52 Week's High

47.97

52 Week's Low

14.66

Book Value

38.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

238.98

P/E

41.67

EPS

1.11

Divi. Yield

0

ATV Projects India Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

ATV Projects India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

ATV Projects India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.94%

Non-Promoter- 2.46%

Institutions: 2.45%

Non-Institutions: 70.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

ATV Projects India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.56

52.56

52.56

52.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

146

139.55

134.47

130.86

Net Worth

198.56

192.11

187.03

183.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

32.5

33.81

37.74

54.39

yoy growth (%)

-3.87

-10.42

-30.61

-9.01

Raw materials

-16.43

-18.2

-20.45

-41.32

As % of sales

50.57

53.84

54.18

75.97

Employee costs

-3.67

-3.11

-3.41

-2.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.72

3.01

2.79

2.77

Depreciation

-0.91

-0.85

-0.92

-0.56

Tax paid

1.03

-0.49

-0.34

0.01

Working capital

-1.09

5.72

-12

-18.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.87

-10.42

-30.61

-9.01

Op profit growth

-15.83

-2.57

159.45

-72.21

EBIT growth

-9.76

7.73

1.22

-45.72

Net profit growth

15.71

181.88

-93.62

-74.58

View Ratios

View Annually Results

ATV Projects India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ATV Projects India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M V Chaturvedi

Independent Director

K S Nalwaya

Non Executive Director

H C Gupta

Independent Director

Payal Bharat Sanghavi

Independent Director

Hem Prakash Sharma

Independent Director

Deepa Shridhar Rai

Whole-time Director

Arun Kumar Sharma

Director

Rakesh Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ATV Projects India Ltd

Summary

ATV Projects India Limited was incorporated in February, 1987 to take over Anand Tanks & Vessels (P) Ltd, engaged in the business of executing turnkey projects. The amalgamation was effective from September, 1987. Presently, the company is engaged in execution of turnkey projects and supply of equipment for several industries such as Sugar, Fertilizer, Chemical, Petrochemicals, Steel, Power, Nuclear Power etc. by manufacturing the part of the equipments and components at its plant at Mathura. During 1988-89, an agreement was signed with Ishiwakajima Harima Heavy Industries Company, Japan, for the expansion and modernisation of the companys Mathura works. In 1994-95, the Mathura works were modernised. Technical and technological excellence reinforced by recognition from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers for quality control has enabled this division to book and execute orders from companies like HPCL, IOCL, Mathura Refinery, Bindal Agro and so on. The project and construction division has commissioned projects like Indian Oil Corporations Khandla Bhatinda pipeline for Jaipur and Sidhpur, LPG Horton spheres at Karnal and Jamshedpur, NTPC, Farraka and Jai Kissan SSKs sugar plant at Yavatmal, Maharashtra.In 1988-89, an agreement was signed with SEMT-Pielstick, France, to produce generating sets. In the following year, ATV signed a technical collaboration agreement with Dadini Metallurgica, Brazil, to manufacture bagasse-based boilers used in sugar plants. Production com
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ATV Projects India Ltd share price today?

The ATV Projects India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of ATV Projects India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ATV Projects India Ltd is ₹238.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ATV Projects India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ATV Projects India Ltd is 41.67 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ATV Projects India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ATV Projects India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ATV Projects India Ltd is ₹14.66 and ₹47.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ATV Projects India Ltd?

ATV Projects India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.63%, 3 Years at 50.53%, 1 Year at 198.58%, 6 Month at 52.19%, 3 Month at 36.55% and 1 Month at 25.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ATV Projects India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ATV Projects India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.95 %
Institutions - 2.46 %
Public - 70.60 %

