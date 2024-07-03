Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹46.5
Prev. Close₹46.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹146.11
Day's High₹50.8
Day's Low₹43
52 Week's High₹47.97
52 Week's Low₹14.66
Book Value₹38.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)238.98
P/E41.67
EPS1.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.56
52.56
52.56
52.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
146
139.55
134.47
130.86
Net Worth
198.56
192.11
187.03
183.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
32.5
33.81
37.74
54.39
yoy growth (%)
-3.87
-10.42
-30.61
-9.01
Raw materials
-16.43
-18.2
-20.45
-41.32
As % of sales
50.57
53.84
54.18
75.97
Employee costs
-3.67
-3.11
-3.41
-2.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.72
3.01
2.79
2.77
Depreciation
-0.91
-0.85
-0.92
-0.56
Tax paid
1.03
-0.49
-0.34
0.01
Working capital
-1.09
5.72
-12
-18.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.87
-10.42
-30.61
-9.01
Op profit growth
-15.83
-2.57
159.45
-72.21
EBIT growth
-9.76
7.73
1.22
-45.72
Net profit growth
15.71
181.88
-93.62
-74.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M V Chaturvedi
Independent Director
K S Nalwaya
Non Executive Director
H C Gupta
Independent Director
Payal Bharat Sanghavi
Independent Director
Hem Prakash Sharma
Independent Director
Deepa Shridhar Rai
Whole-time Director
Arun Kumar Sharma
Director
Rakesh Tiwari
Summary
ATV Projects India Limited was incorporated in February, 1987 to take over Anand Tanks & Vessels (P) Ltd, engaged in the business of executing turnkey projects. The amalgamation was effective from September, 1987. Presently, the company is engaged in execution of turnkey projects and supply of equipment for several industries such as Sugar, Fertilizer, Chemical, Petrochemicals, Steel, Power, Nuclear Power etc. by manufacturing the part of the equipments and components at its plant at Mathura. During 1988-89, an agreement was signed with Ishiwakajima Harima Heavy Industries Company, Japan, for the expansion and modernisation of the companys Mathura works. In 1994-95, the Mathura works were modernised. Technical and technological excellence reinforced by recognition from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers for quality control has enabled this division to book and execute orders from companies like HPCL, IOCL, Mathura Refinery, Bindal Agro and so on. The project and construction division has commissioned projects like Indian Oil Corporations Khandla Bhatinda pipeline for Jaipur and Sidhpur, LPG Horton spheres at Karnal and Jamshedpur, NTPC, Farraka and Jai Kissan SSKs sugar plant at Yavatmal, Maharashtra.In 1988-89, an agreement was signed with SEMT-Pielstick, France, to produce generating sets. In the following year, ATV signed a technical collaboration agreement with Dadini Metallurgica, Brazil, to manufacture bagasse-based boilers used in sugar plants. Production com
The ATV Projects India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ATV Projects India Ltd is ₹238.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ATV Projects India Ltd is 41.67 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ATV Projects India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ATV Projects India Ltd is ₹14.66 and ₹47.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ATV Projects India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.63%, 3 Years at 50.53%, 1 Year at 198.58%, 6 Month at 52.19%, 3 Month at 36.55% and 1 Month at 25.54%.
