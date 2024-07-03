Summary

ATV Projects India Limited was incorporated in February, 1987 to take over Anand Tanks & Vessels (P) Ltd, engaged in the business of executing turnkey projects. The amalgamation was effective from September, 1987. Presently, the company is engaged in execution of turnkey projects and supply of equipment for several industries such as Sugar, Fertilizer, Chemical, Petrochemicals, Steel, Power, Nuclear Power etc. by manufacturing the part of the equipments and components at its plant at Mathura. During 1988-89, an agreement was signed with Ishiwakajima Harima Heavy Industries Company, Japan, for the expansion and modernisation of the companys Mathura works. In 1994-95, the Mathura works were modernised. Technical and technological excellence reinforced by recognition from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers for quality control has enabled this division to book and execute orders from companies like HPCL, IOCL, Mathura Refinery, Bindal Agro and so on. The project and construction division has commissioned projects like Indian Oil Corporations Khandla Bhatinda pipeline for Jaipur and Sidhpur, LPG Horton spheres at Karnal and Jamshedpur, NTPC, Farraka and Jai Kissan SSKs sugar plant at Yavatmal, Maharashtra.In 1988-89, an agreement was signed with SEMT-Pielstick, France, to produce generating sets. In the following year, ATV signed a technical collaboration agreement with Dadini Metallurgica, Brazil, to manufacture bagasse-based boilers used in sugar plants. Production com

Read More