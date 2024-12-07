Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 30 Nov 2024

ATV PROJECTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of our Company is scheduled to be held on December 7 2024 at 11:45 A.M. through audio visual means/video conferencing: 1. To consider and approve postal ballot notice to transact the following business: To regularize the appointment of Mr. Rakesh Tiwari (DIN-10805204) Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. To adopt New Article of Association in place of the existing Article of Association and authorize Company Secretary or directors for signing of notice. 2. To appoint of Scrutinizer who is not in the employment of the Company. Please find attached letter for Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07.12.2024. Appointment of Independent director for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 07.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

ATV PROJECTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI ( LODR) regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the board meeting of our Company is scheduled to be held on 26.10.2024 to 1. To consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half year ended 30th September 2024 and Half yearly Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow as on 30th September 2024 2. To replace the existing article of Association with a new set of Article of Association subject to the approval of shareholders. Please find attached outcome of board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

ATV PROJECTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of our Company is scheduled to be held on August 10 2024 at 11:30 A.M through audio visual means/video conferencing to consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting dated 10.08.2024 Please find attached unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 3 May 2024

ATV PROJECTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of our Company is scheduled to be held on May 11 2024 at 12.30 p.m. through audio visual means/video conferencing to consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of financial result for the quarter and year ended 31.032024 Please find the attachement PFA regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024