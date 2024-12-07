iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ATV Projects India Ltd Board Meeting

40.02
(0.35%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:03:00 AM

ATV Projects CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Dec 202430 Nov 2024
ATV PROJECTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of our Company is scheduled to be held on December 7 2024 at 11:45 A.M. through audio visual means/video conferencing: 1. To consider and approve postal ballot notice to transact the following business: To regularize the appointment of Mr. Rakesh Tiwari (DIN-10805204) Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. To adopt New Article of Association in place of the existing Article of Association and authorize Company Secretary or directors for signing of notice. 2. To appoint of Scrutinizer who is not in the employment of the Company. Please find attached letter for Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07.12.2024. Appointment of Independent director for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 07.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2024)
Board Meeting26 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
ATV PROJECTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI ( LODR) regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the board meeting of our Company is scheduled to be held on 26.10.2024 to 1. To consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half year ended 30th September 2024 and Half yearly Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow as on 30th September 2024 2. To replace the existing article of Association with a new set of Article of Association subject to the approval of shareholders. Please find attached outcome of board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
ATV PROJECTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of our Company is scheduled to be held on August 10 2024 at 11:30 A.M through audio visual means/video conferencing to consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting dated 10.08.2024 Please find attached unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting11 May 20243 May 2024
ATV PROJECTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of our Company is scheduled to be held on May 11 2024 at 12.30 p.m. through audio visual means/video conferencing to consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of financial result for the quarter and year ended 31.032024 Please find the attachement PFA regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
ATV PROJECTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of our Company is scheduled to be held on February 10 2024 at 1:00 P.M through audio visual means/video conferencing to consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting dated 10.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

ATV Projects: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ATV Projects India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.