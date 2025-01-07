Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
32.5
33.81
37.74
54.39
yoy growth (%)
-3.87
-10.42
-30.61
-9.01
Raw materials
-16.43
-18.2
-20.45
-41.32
As % of sales
50.57
53.84
54.18
75.97
Employee costs
-3.67
-3.11
-3.41
-2.9
As % of sales
11.31
9.21
9.03
5.34
Other costs
-9.36
-8.9
-10.2
-8.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.82
26.33
27.03
16.06
Operating profit
3.01
3.58
3.67
1.41
OPM
9.28
10.6
9.74
2.6
Depreciation
-0.91
-0.85
-0.92
-0.56
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Other income
0.62
0.3
0.05
1.92
Profit before tax
2.72
3.01
2.79
2.77
Taxes
1.03
-0.49
-0.34
0.01
Tax rate
37.89
-16.49
-12.19
0.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.75
2.51
2.45
2.79
Exceptional items
4.24
4.39
0
35.64
Net profit
7.99
6.91
2.45
38.44
yoy growth (%)
15.71
181.88
-93.62
-74.58
NPM
24.61
20.44
6.49
70.67
