ATV Projects India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

49.48
(9.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

32.5

33.81

37.74

54.39

yoy growth (%)

-3.87

-10.42

-30.61

-9.01

Raw materials

-16.43

-18.2

-20.45

-41.32

As % of sales

50.57

53.84

54.18

75.97

Employee costs

-3.67

-3.11

-3.41

-2.9

As % of sales

11.31

9.21

9.03

5.34

Other costs

-9.36

-8.9

-10.2

-8.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.82

26.33

27.03

16.06

Operating profit

3.01

3.58

3.67

1.41

OPM

9.28

10.6

9.74

2.6

Depreciation

-0.91

-0.85

-0.92

-0.56

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Other income

0.62

0.3

0.05

1.92

Profit before tax

2.72

3.01

2.79

2.77

Taxes

1.03

-0.49

-0.34

0.01

Tax rate

37.89

-16.49

-12.19

0.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.75

2.51

2.45

2.79

Exceptional items

4.24

4.39

0

35.64

Net profit

7.99

6.91

2.45

38.44

yoy growth (%)

15.71

181.88

-93.62

-74.58

NPM

24.61

20.44

6.49

70.67

