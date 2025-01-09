ATV Projects India Ltd Management Discussions

The cost effective measures taken by the Company have resulted in improved performance and quality of equipment supplied. Because of the improved performance the installed capacity has been better utilized and the management is confident of having improved margins from the orders on hand.

While the macroeconomic and industry outlook are stable and positive, the factors such as spiraling steel and energy prices, higher inflationary pressures, etc. could affect the business environment.

The Company is fully committed to ensuring an effective internal control system and it periodically checks the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems.

Your Company is a manufacturing company and the risk of the Company consists principally of fluctuating steel price, power charges and trade recoverable. The periodical monitoring and evaluation has been implemented to minimize the above inherent risks.