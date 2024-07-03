ATV Projects India Ltd Summary

ATV Projects India Limited was incorporated in February, 1987 to take over Anand Tanks & Vessels (P) Ltd, engaged in the business of executing turnkey projects. The amalgamation was effective from September, 1987. Presently, the company is engaged in execution of turnkey projects and supply of equipment for several industries such as Sugar, Fertilizer, Chemical, Petrochemicals, Steel, Power, Nuclear Power etc. by manufacturing the part of the equipments and components at its plant at Mathura. During 1988-89, an agreement was signed with Ishiwakajima Harima Heavy Industries Company, Japan, for the expansion and modernisation of the companys Mathura works. In 1994-95, the Mathura works were modernised. Technical and technological excellence reinforced by recognition from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers for quality control has enabled this division to book and execute orders from companies like HPCL, IOCL, Mathura Refinery, Bindal Agro and so on. The project and construction division has commissioned projects like Indian Oil Corporations Khandla Bhatinda pipeline for Jaipur and Sidhpur, LPG Horton spheres at Karnal and Jamshedpur, NTPC, Farraka and Jai Kissan SSKs sugar plant at Yavatmal, Maharashtra.In 1988-89, an agreement was signed with SEMT-Pielstick, France, to produce generating sets. In the following year, ATV signed a technical collaboration agreement with Dadini Metallurgica, Brazil, to manufacture bagasse-based boilers used in sugar plants. Production commenced in 1990-91. In 1991-92, ATV entered into an agreement with a Dutch organisation, Stock Industrial Engineering, to manufacture roller mills used in sugar plants. In the same year, ATV entered into a joint venture with two leading industrialists of Malaysia to set up an integrated sugar complex. In 1990-91, the company entered into a technical know-how agreement with Filex Corporation, US, to manufacture thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The project was implemented in Mar.95 at Nagothane, Maharashtra. Two Italian companies -- API and Softer - will import 200 tpm and 300 tpm of TPE, respectively. ATV went in for forward integration in 1995, with the commissioning of compounding lines to cater primarily to the footwear market which mainly depends on imports for TPE/SBS compounds used for soling materials. It has promoted another company - ATV Petrochem - a Rs 3800-mln project to manufacture purified terephthalic acid (PTA).During 1996-97, the company commissioned and handed over a 2500 TCD Sugar Plant of M/s Akola Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd at Akola. 100 MW Power plant project and utilities of Kerala State Electricity Board for Centrales Diesel Export, France is mechanically completed and the first unit was commissioned. The company is still executing some valuable projects for the state owned oil company Indian oil Corporation, namely ARU in Panipat Refinery, LPG Sphere and Bottling Plant in Manmad and Gandhar.During the year 1997-98, the company was referred to the BIFR because the losses were exceeding its networth. The companys rehabilitation proposal is yet to be finalised by the IDBI, the OA and BIFR.In 2016, Company Division at Mathura was put to operation and undertaking works for Power, Cement, Sugar and other industrial sectors; a heavy duty plate Bending Machine was added to augment the capacity of the Mathura Unit. The Mathura Plant became fully equipped to undertake fabrication of critical equipments required in Hydrocarbon, Cement, Hydro Power, Steel, Sugar & Power sectors. It rocured new machines such as welding machine to enhance fabrication facility of Steam Distribution Duct required for air conditioning system of Power Plants during the year 2019-20. In 2022-23, it installed some additional new machines and replaced the old machines with new modern machines such as welding, drilling, Grinding, Cutting machines etc; it installed a VTL (Vertical Turret Lathe) which is already in operations.