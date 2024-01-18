|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|21 Jun 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time that the Registrar of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be remain Closed from 2nd August, 2024 to 8th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for holding 37th AGM of the Company.
