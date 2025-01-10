Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.98
16.98
16.98
646.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,265.85
2,974.04
3,104.32
785.65
Net Worth
10,282.83
2,991.02
3,121.3
1,431.79
Minority Interest
Debt
950.5
969.81
871.27
503.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11,233.33
3,960.83
3,992.57
1,934.94
Fixed Assets
231.71
184.87
142.26
175.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
8,940.59
3,593.4
3,185.72
1,625.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
213.86
-27.23
99.12
25.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
59.06
0.21
6.49
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
277.64
32.76
119.13
36.48
Sundry Creditors
-10.65
-45.79
0
-9.32
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-112.19
-14.41
-26.5
-1.45
Cash
329.45
134.6
542.14
14.52
Total Assets
9,715.61
3,885.64
3,969.24
1,841.66
