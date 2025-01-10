iifl-logo-icon 1
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

1,859.6
(0.47%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.98

16.98

16.98

646.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,265.85

2,974.04

3,104.32

785.65

Net Worth

10,282.83

2,991.02

3,121.3

1,431.79

Minority Interest

Debt

950.5

969.81

871.27

503.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11,233.33

3,960.83

3,992.57

1,934.94

Fixed Assets

231.71

184.87

142.26

175.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

8,940.59

3,593.4

3,185.72

1,625.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

213.86

-27.23

99.12

25.71

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

59.06

0.21

6.49

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

277.64

32.76

119.13

36.48

Sundry Creditors

-10.65

-45.79

0

-9.32

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-112.19

-14.41

-26.5

-1.45

Cash

329.45

134.6

542.14

14.52

Total Assets

9,715.61

3,885.64

3,969.24

1,841.66

