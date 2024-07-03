Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,092.65
1,416.94
1,338.56
691.39
2,151.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,092.65
1,416.94
1,338.56
691.39
2,151.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.18
1.72
18.34
2.22
0.84
Total Income
1,116.83
1,418.66
1,356.9
693.61
2,152.59
Total Expenditure
141.11
161.96
53.7
25.35
36.03
PBIDT
975.72
1,256.7
1,303.2
668.26
2,116.56
Interest
14.56
9.76
-36.7
11.1
69.74
PBDT
961.16
1,246.94
1,339.9
657.16
2,046.82
Depreciation
1.57
1.31
2
2.08
2.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
116.82
149
-199.22
53.72
104.99
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
842.77
1,096.63
1,537.12
601.36
1,939.81
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
842.77
1,096.63
1,537.12
601.36
1,939.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
842.77
1,096.63
1,537.12
601.36
1,939.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
49.63
64.57
90.5
35.41
114.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.98
16.98
16.98
16.98
16.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
89.29
88.69
97.35
96.65
98.36
PBDTM(%)
87.96
88
100.1
95.04
95.12
PATM(%)
77.13
77.39
114.83
86.97
90.15

