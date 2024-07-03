iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

1,929.85
(2.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,092.65

1,416.94

1,338.56

691.39

2,151.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,092.65

1,416.94

1,338.56

691.39

2,151.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.18

1.72

18.34

2.22

0.84

Total Income

1,116.83

1,418.66

1,356.9

693.61

2,152.59

Total Expenditure

141.11

161.96

53.7

25.35

36.03

PBIDT

975.72

1,256.7

1,303.2

668.26

2,116.56

Interest

14.56

9.76

-36.7

11.1

69.74

PBDT

961.16

1,246.94

1,339.9

657.16

2,046.82

Depreciation

1.57

1.31

2

2.08

2.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

116.82

149

-199.22

53.72

104.99

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

842.77

1,096.63

1,537.12

601.36

1,939.81

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

842.77

1,096.63

1,537.12

601.36

1,939.81

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

842.77

1,096.63

1,537.12

601.36

1,939.81

EPS (Unit Curr.)

49.63

64.57

90.5

35.41

114.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.98

16.98

16.98

16.98

16.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

89.29

88.69

97.35

96.65

98.36

PBDTM(%)

87.96

88

100.1

95.04

95.12

PATM(%)

77.13

77.39

114.83

86.97

90.15

Authum Invest: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.