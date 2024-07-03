Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,956
Prev. Close₹1,948.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹883.72
Day's High₹1,988
Day's Low₹1,905.25
52 Week's High₹1,988
52 Week's Low₹732.2
Book Value₹719.44
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32,983.92
P/E8.19
EPS237.85
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.98
16.98
16.98
646.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,265.85
2,974.04
3,104.32
785.65
Net Worth
10,282.83
2,991.02
3,121.3
1,431.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.94
9.96
-67.09
15.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
4,376.46
624.67
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
4,376.46
624.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
82.01
4,289.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Alphan S Dangi
Addtnl Independent Director
Vimal Ajmera
Company Secretary
Hitesh Vora
Addtnl Independent Director
Bhaviika Jain
Chairperson
Amit Dangi
Addtnl Independent Director
Sanjiv Swarup
Whole Time Director & CEO
Akash Suri
Independent Director
Asha Anil Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on July 17, 1982 promoted by Mrs. Alpana Dang. The Company is a registered NBFC engaged in the business of making investments in financial instruments like acquisition of shares & securities, real estate and financing of loans. The Company has a registered office in Mumbai, known as Indias finance capital.The Company has invested in publicly listed and unlisted companies i.e., providing growth capital, private equity investments, real estate investments and debt instruments. It also engaged in structured financing, fixed returns portfolio, secured lending and equity investments in emerging companies.The Company had encashed a large part of the proprietary portfolio to acquire two businesses related to mortgage finance. However, pursuant to Rights Issue of the Company, the promoter holding changed from 86,15,906 Equity Shares i.e. 74.74% to 1,10,90,906 Equity Shares i.e. 68.72% of paid up equity share capital of the Company. The Company bid for acquisition of assets of Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and acquisition of Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL). The Company on June 19, 2021 and July 15, 2021 received Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Lead Bank i.e. Bank of Baroda on behalf of the Lenders of Inter Creditor Agreement (ICA) under Reserve Bank of India Directions, 2019 dated June 7, 2019 (RBI Directions) for the said acquisition of assets of RHFL and acquisition of RCFL. Both the LOIs are subject to ap
Read More
The Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1942 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹32983.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd is 8.19 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹732.2 and ₹1988 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 110.34%, 6 Month at 71.52%, 3 Month at 9.86% and 1 Month at 17.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.