1,942
(-0.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:57 AM

  • Open1,956
  • Day's High1,988
  • 52 Wk High1,988
  • Prev. Close1,948.2
  • Day's Low1,905.25
  • 52 Wk Low 732.2
  • Turnover (lac)883.72
  • P/E8.19
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value719.44
  • EPS237.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32,983.92
  • Div. Yield0
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,956

Prev. Close

1,948.2

Turnover(Lac.)

883.72

Day's High

1,988

Day's Low

1,905.25

52 Week's High

1,988

52 Week's Low

732.2

Book Value

719.44

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32,983.92

P/E

8.19

EPS

237.85

Divi. Yield

0

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.95%

Non-Promoter- 7.29%

Institutions: 7.29%

Non-Institutions: 17.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.98

16.98

16.98

646.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,265.85

2,974.04

3,104.32

785.65

Net Worth

10,282.83

2,991.02

3,121.3

1,431.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.94

9.96

-67.09

15.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

4,376.46

624.67

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

4,376.46

624.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

82.01

4,289.19

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Alphan S Dangi

Addtnl Independent Director

Vimal Ajmera

Company Secretary

Hitesh Vora

Addtnl Independent Director

Bhaviika Jain

Chairperson

Amit Dangi

Addtnl Independent Director

Sanjiv Swarup

Whole Time Director & CEO

Akash Suri

Independent Director

Asha Anil Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on July 17, 1982 promoted by Mrs. Alpana Dang. The Company is a registered NBFC engaged in the business of making investments in financial instruments like acquisition of shares & securities, real estate and financing of loans. The Company has a registered office in Mumbai, known as Indias finance capital.The Company has invested in publicly listed and unlisted companies i.e., providing growth capital, private equity investments, real estate investments and debt instruments. It also engaged in structured financing, fixed returns portfolio, secured lending and equity investments in emerging companies.The Company had encashed a large part of the proprietary portfolio to acquire two businesses related to mortgage finance. However, pursuant to Rights Issue of the Company, the promoter holding changed from 86,15,906 Equity Shares i.e. 74.74% to 1,10,90,906 Equity Shares i.e. 68.72% of paid up equity share capital of the Company. The Company bid for acquisition of assets of Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and acquisition of Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL). The Company on June 19, 2021 and July 15, 2021 received Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Lead Bank i.e. Bank of Baroda on behalf of the Lenders of Inter Creditor Agreement (ICA) under Reserve Bank of India Directions, 2019 dated June 7, 2019 (RBI Directions) for the said acquisition of assets of RHFL and acquisition of RCFL. Both the LOIs are subject to ap
Company FAQs

What is the Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1942 today.

What is the Market Cap of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹32983.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd is 8.19 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹732.2 and ₹1988 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd?

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 110.34%, 6 Month at 71.52%, 3 Month at 9.86% and 1 Month at 17.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.95 %
Institutions - 7.30 %
Public - 17.75 %

