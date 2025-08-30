Authum Investment to Sell 20% Stake in Subsidiary Billion Dream Sports

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd on Friday said its board has approved a partial stake sale in its newly incorporated sports subsidiary, Billion Dream Sports, while deciding against any immediate fundraising through equity markets.

The company will offload up to 20% of its stake to the HRX group, trimming its holding from 99.99% to 80%. Despite the dilution, Billion Dream Sports incorporated on 31 July 2025 will remain a subsidiary of Authum.

The board also decided not to pursue a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or preferential allotment for now, stating that funds will be raised only “as and when required.” Other decisions included the appointment of Mayank Arora & Co. as secretarial auditor and the continuation of directorships of Ajai Kumar and Santosh Nayar, subject to shareholder approval. These matters will be placed before shareholders at the annual general meeting scheduled for 26 September 2025.

Authum, which invests across listed and unlisted companies and provides a range of financing solutions, reported a 14% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at ₹942.99 crore for Q1 FY26. Total income for the quarter also fell 13.7% to ₹1,224.28 crore.

