iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Authum Investment to Sell 20% Stake in Subsidiary Billion Dream Sports

30 Aug 2025 , 12:30 PM

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd on Friday said its board has approved a partial stake sale in its newly incorporated sports subsidiary, Billion Dream Sports, while deciding against any immediate fundraising through equity markets.

The company will offload up to 20% of its stake to the HRX group, trimming its holding from 99.99% to 80%. Despite the dilution, Billion Dream Sports incorporated on 31 July 2025 will remain a subsidiary of Authum.

The board also decided not to pursue a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or preferential allotment for now, stating that funds will be raised only “as and when required.” Other decisions included the appointment of Mayank Arora & Co. as secretarial auditor and the continuation of directorships of Ajai Kumar and Santosh Nayar, subject to shareholder approval. These matters will be placed before shareholders at the annual general meeting scheduled for 26 September 2025.

Authum, which invests across listed and unlisted companies and provides a range of financing solutions, reported a 14% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at ₹942.99 crore for Q1 FY26. Total income for the quarter also fell 13.7% to ₹1,224.28 crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Authum Investment & Infrastructure
  • Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
  • Equity markets
  • HRX group
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|10:14 PM
JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:47 PM
Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:29 PM
Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:19 PM
LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:11 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.