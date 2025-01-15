Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 15/01/2025 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chairman/Chairperson if any.

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon and any other item with the permission of the Chairman/Chairperson if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 21, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024) In continuation to the disclosure dated October 21, 2024, please find attached the Outcome in machine readable form. Further, there is no change in the contents of the earlier disclosure. (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 26/09/2024

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Boards Report along with Annexures for the financial year 2023-24. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company from the ensuing Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 45th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027 and recommending the same to the shareholders of the Company for approval. 3. Enabling Resolution: to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds through issue of securities including a Qualified Institutions Placement /or any other securities and recommending the same to shareholders of the Company for approval subject to other regulatory and/or statutory approvals as applicable. 4. To consider and approve the notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and fix the day date and time of the said AGM Outcome of the Board meeting held on September 03, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting is scheduled on 7th August 2024 to consider Quarterly Results Voluntary Delisting from Calcutta Stock Exchange and other general / corporate purpose Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 07, 2024 has approved voluntary delisting of equity shares of the Company from Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited subject to such approvals, permissions and sanctions, as may be necessary. Further, the Company shall continue to be listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Non-raising of Funds by the way of QIP, Preferential allotment, etc (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 to inter alia transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon; 2. To consider appointment of M/s. Mayank Arora & Co Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25; 3. To consider voluntary delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited; 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chairman/Chairperson if any. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Outcome of the meeting of Securities Allotment and Redemption Committee held on 04/03/2024

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024