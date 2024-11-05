iifl-logo-icon 1
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd Balance Sheet

1,963.1
(-3.63%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.09

6.09

6.09

6.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

212.86

187.61

162.84

160.67

Net Worth

218.95

193.7

168.93

166.76

Minority Interest

Debt

62.56

72.48

42.95

17.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.93

5.14

5.86

5.72

Total Liabilities

286.44

271.32

217.74

189.91

Fixed Assets

52.13

49.58

50.33

54.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

10.73

8.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.6

2.86

9.33

8.63

Networking Capital

190.33

188.83

140.13

115.7

Inventories

49.18

50.52

39.81

39.45

Inventory Days

51.56

124.45

Sundry Debtors

76.6

81.1

72.12

23.86

Debtor Days

93.41

75.27

Other Current Assets

153.63

125.09

102.52

102.28

Sundry Creditors

-67.79

-51.72

-55.96

-34.46

Creditor Days

72.48

108.71

Other Current Liabilities

-21.29

-16.16

-18.36

-15.43

Cash

41.38

30.05

7.21

1.64

Total Assets

286.44

271.32

217.73

189.9

Auto.Corp.of Goa : related Articles

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2 Profit Dips 4% YoY; Revenue Up 5.2%

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2 Profit Dips 4% YoY; Revenue Up 5.2%

5 Nov 2024|09:18 PM

The EBITDA margin for the reported quarter was 4.6%, slightly lower than the 5.5% margin YoY.

Read More

