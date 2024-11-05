Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.09
6.09
6.09
6.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
212.86
187.61
162.84
160.67
Net Worth
218.95
193.7
168.93
166.76
Minority Interest
Debt
62.56
72.48
42.95
17.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.93
5.14
5.86
5.72
Total Liabilities
286.44
271.32
217.74
189.91
Fixed Assets
52.13
49.58
50.33
54.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
10.73
8.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.6
2.86
9.33
8.63
Networking Capital
190.33
188.83
140.13
115.7
Inventories
49.18
50.52
39.81
39.45
Inventory Days
51.56
124.45
Sundry Debtors
76.6
81.1
72.12
23.86
Debtor Days
93.41
75.27
Other Current Assets
153.63
125.09
102.52
102.28
Sundry Creditors
-67.79
-51.72
-55.96
-34.46
Creditor Days
72.48
108.71
Other Current Liabilities
-21.29
-16.16
-18.36
-15.43
Cash
41.38
30.05
7.21
1.64
Total Assets
286.44
271.32
217.73
189.9
The EBITDA margin for the reported quarter was 4.6%, slightly lower than the 5.5% margin YoY.Read More
