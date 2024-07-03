Summary

Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd. (ACGL) was incorporated on 1 September 1980 as a Public Limited Company. The Company was jointly promoted by Economic Development Corporation of Goa Limited (EDC) a Government of Goa Undertaking) and Tata MotorsLimited. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of pressed parts, components, sub assemblies for various range of automobilesand manufacture Bus bodies and components thereof.In 1984-85, demand picked up, resulting in higher capacity utilisation and the company turned around, netting a profit of slightly over Rs 1 cr. Continuing the process, it added new components for various models of Tata vehicles. Its present products have also been improved through the value-addition, resulting in a noticeable improvement. With the automobile industry maintaining the tempo, ACGL is poised for better days. In fact, with Telco projecting a significant increase in production over the next five years, ACGL is gearing up to meet this increased demand. Further, the growing prosperity of potential consumers and the increasing number of comfort-seeking travellers augurs well for the bus body division. In future, Tata vehicles will also be fitted with Cummins engines, to meet international regulations, boosting the companys export potential. So, with improved prospects on both domestic and the export fronts, ACGL can look forward to improved capacity utilisation in the bus division. Last but not the least, ACGLs ownership pattern witnessed certain majo

