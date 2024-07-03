iifl-logo-icon 1
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd Share Price

2,167.9
(0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:28:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,162
  • Day's High2,198.8
  • 52 Wk High3,449
  • Prev. Close2,161.8
  • Day's Low2,131
  • 52 Wk Low 1,394
  • Turnover (lac)5.78
  • P/E28.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value386.58
  • EPS75.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,319.95
  • Div. Yield0.93
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

2,162

Prev. Close

2,161.8

Turnover(Lac.)

5.78

Day's High

2,198.8

Day's Low

2,131

52 Week's High

3,449

52 Week's Low

1,394

Book Value

386.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,319.95

P/E

28.64

EPS

75.47

Divi. Yield

0.93

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd Corporate Action

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

Record Date: 20 Jun, 2024

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2 Profit Dips 4% YoY; Revenue Up 5.2%

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2 Profit Dips 4% YoY; Revenue Up 5.2%

5 Nov 2024|09:18 PM

The EBITDA margin for the reported quarter was 4.6%, slightly lower than the 5.5% margin YoY.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 50.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.09

6.09

6.09

6.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

212.86

187.61

162.84

160.67

Net Worth

218.95

193.7

168.93

166.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

281.78

115.69

333.17

426.17

yoy growth (%)

143.54

-65.27

-21.82

-12.92

Raw materials

-200.48

-74.97

-218.99

-275.21

As % of sales

71.14

64.8

65.72

64.57

Employee costs

-39.18

-40.17

-45.54

-46.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

9.28

-16.27

14.68

35.9

Depreciation

-4.97

-5.09

-5.22

-5.28

Tax paid

0.09

3.78

-3.36

-10.86

Working capital

30.07

-1.86

-27.22

0.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

143.54

-65.27

-21.82

-12.92

Op profit growth

-132.84

-321.47

-69

8.83

EBIT growth

-158.02

-208.74

-58.75

13.75

Net profit growth

-127.51

-225.62

-52.27

3.51

No Record Found

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vaijayanti Pandit

Chairman & Independent Directo

Shrinivas V Dempo

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Yatin Kakodkar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Girish Wagh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nagesh Dinkar Pinge

Non Executive Director

Vishal Badshah

Non Executive Director

Gopal Venkata Ramanan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mitesh Gadhiya

Independent Director

Anand Srinivasanagopalan

Executive Director & CEO

Pranab Ghosh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd

Summary

Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd. (ACGL) was incorporated on 1 September 1980 as a Public Limited Company. The Company was jointly promoted by Economic Development Corporation of Goa Limited (EDC) a Government of Goa Undertaking) and Tata MotorsLimited. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of pressed parts, components, sub assemblies for various range of automobilesand manufacture Bus bodies and components thereof.In 1984-85, demand picked up, resulting in higher capacity utilisation and the company turned around, netting a profit of slightly over Rs 1 cr. Continuing the process, it added new components for various models of Tata vehicles. Its present products have also been improved through the value-addition, resulting in a noticeable improvement. With the automobile industry maintaining the tempo, ACGL is poised for better days. In fact, with Telco projecting a significant increase in production over the next five years, ACGL is gearing up to meet this increased demand. Further, the growing prosperity of potential consumers and the increasing number of comfort-seeking travellers augurs well for the bus body division. In future, Tata vehicles will also be fitted with Cummins engines, to meet international regulations, boosting the companys export potential. So, with improved prospects on both domestic and the export fronts, ACGL can look forward to improved capacity utilisation in the bus division. Last but not the least, ACGLs ownership pattern witnessed certain majo
Company FAQs

What is the Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd share price today?

The Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2167.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd is ₹1319.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd is 28.64 and 5.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd is ₹1394 and ₹3449 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd?

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.16%, 3 Years at 29.33%, 1 Year at 53.29%, 6 Month at -5.79%, 3 Month at -16.51% and 1 Month at -0.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.77 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 50.21 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

