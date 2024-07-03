Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹2,162
Prev. Close₹2,161.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.78
Day's High₹2,198.8
Day's Low₹2,131
52 Week's High₹3,449
52 Week's Low₹1,394
Book Value₹386.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,319.95
P/E28.64
EPS75.47
Divi. Yield0.93
The EBITDA margin for the reported quarter was 4.6%, slightly lower than the 5.5% margin YoY.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.09
6.09
6.09
6.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
212.86
187.61
162.84
160.67
Net Worth
218.95
193.7
168.93
166.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
281.78
115.69
333.17
426.17
yoy growth (%)
143.54
-65.27
-21.82
-12.92
Raw materials
-200.48
-74.97
-218.99
-275.21
As % of sales
71.14
64.8
65.72
64.57
Employee costs
-39.18
-40.17
-45.54
-46.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
9.28
-16.27
14.68
35.9
Depreciation
-4.97
-5.09
-5.22
-5.28
Tax paid
0.09
3.78
-3.36
-10.86
Working capital
30.07
-1.86
-27.22
0.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
143.54
-65.27
-21.82
-12.92
Op profit growth
-132.84
-321.47
-69
8.83
EBIT growth
-158.02
-208.74
-58.75
13.75
Net profit growth
-127.51
-225.62
-52.27
3.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vaijayanti Pandit
Chairman & Independent Directo
Shrinivas V Dempo
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Yatin Kakodkar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Girish Wagh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nagesh Dinkar Pinge
Non Executive Director
Vishal Badshah
Non Executive Director
Gopal Venkata Ramanan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mitesh Gadhiya
Independent Director
Anand Srinivasanagopalan
Executive Director & CEO
Pranab Ghosh
Reports by Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd
Summary
Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd. (ACGL) was incorporated on 1 September 1980 as a Public Limited Company. The Company was jointly promoted by Economic Development Corporation of Goa Limited (EDC) a Government of Goa Undertaking) and Tata MotorsLimited. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of pressed parts, components, sub assemblies for various range of automobilesand manufacture Bus bodies and components thereof.In 1984-85, demand picked up, resulting in higher capacity utilisation and the company turned around, netting a profit of slightly over Rs 1 cr. Continuing the process, it added new components for various models of Tata vehicles. Its present products have also been improved through the value-addition, resulting in a noticeable improvement. With the automobile industry maintaining the tempo, ACGL is poised for better days. In fact, with Telco projecting a significant increase in production over the next five years, ACGL is gearing up to meet this increased demand. Further, the growing prosperity of potential consumers and the increasing number of comfort-seeking travellers augurs well for the bus body division. In future, Tata vehicles will also be fitted with Cummins engines, to meet international regulations, boosting the companys export potential. So, with improved prospects on both domestic and the export fronts, ACGL can look forward to improved capacity utilisation in the bus division. Last but not the least, ACGLs ownership pattern witnessed certain majo
Read More
The Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2167.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd is ₹1319.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd is 28.64 and 5.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd is ₹1394 and ₹3449 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.16%, 3 Years at 29.33%, 1 Year at 53.29%, 6 Month at -5.79%, 3 Month at -16.51% and 1 Month at -0.78%.
