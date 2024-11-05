Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

AUTOMOBILE CORPORATION OF GOA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Automobile Corporation of Goa Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday November 4 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Reports of the Auditors thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Nov 4, 2024 inter alia, approved the Audit Financial Result Along with Auditors Report thereon issued by M/s BSR & Co LLP with Unmodified Opinion for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

AUTOMOBILE CORPORATION OF GOA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Automobile Corporation of Gao Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of Automobile Corporation of Goa Limited (the Company) at its Meeting held today i.e. July 30, 2024, inter-alia, has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The said Audited Financial Results and the Auditors Report thereon issued by M/s. BSR & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, with unmodified opinion, are attached herewith. These financial results are being made available on the website of the Company at www.acglgoa.com Audited Financial Results and the auditors report thereon issued by the BSR & Co LLP, Chartered Accountant Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

AUTOMOBILE CORPORATION OF GOA LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 08 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Recommendation of Final dividend of Rs. 15 per equity share (i.e. 150%) of face value of Rs 10/- each, for Financial Year ended March 31,2024. subject to approval by shareholders of the company at the AGM. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024) Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 Appointment of Mr. Pranab Ghosh as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company with effect from April 1, 2024,

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024