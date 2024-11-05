Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
281.78
115.69
333.17
426.17
yoy growth (%)
143.54
-65.27
-21.82
-12.92
Raw materials
-200.48
-74.97
-218.99
-275.21
As % of sales
71.14
64.8
65.72
64.57
Employee costs
-39.18
-40.17
-45.54
-46.78
As % of sales
13.9
34.72
13.66
10.97
Other costs
-35.04
-22.04
-58.92
-72.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.43
19.05
17.68
17.09
Operating profit
7.06
-21.5
9.71
31.32
OPM
2.5
-18.58
2.91
7.35
Depreciation
-4.97
-5.09
-5.22
-5.28
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.11
-0.18
-0.14
Other income
7.29
10.43
10.38
10
Profit before tax
9.28
-16.27
14.68
35.9
Taxes
0.09
3.78
-3.36
-10.86
Tax rate
1.04
-23.27
-22.95
-30.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.38
-12.48
11.31
25.03
Exceptional items
-5.94
-0.02
-1.35
-4.17
Net profit
3.44
-12.5
9.95
20.86
yoy growth (%)
-127.51
-225.62
-52.27
3.51
NPM
1.22
-10.81
2.98
4.89
The EBITDA margin for the reported quarter was 4.6%, slightly lower than the 5.5% margin YoY.Read More
