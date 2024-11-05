iifl-logo-icon 1
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,108.95
(-0.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:13:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

281.78

115.69

333.17

426.17

yoy growth (%)

143.54

-65.27

-21.82

-12.92

Raw materials

-200.48

-74.97

-218.99

-275.21

As % of sales

71.14

64.8

65.72

64.57

Employee costs

-39.18

-40.17

-45.54

-46.78

As % of sales

13.9

34.72

13.66

10.97

Other costs

-35.04

-22.04

-58.92

-72.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.43

19.05

17.68

17.09

Operating profit

7.06

-21.5

9.71

31.32

OPM

2.5

-18.58

2.91

7.35

Depreciation

-4.97

-5.09

-5.22

-5.28

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.11

-0.18

-0.14

Other income

7.29

10.43

10.38

10

Profit before tax

9.28

-16.27

14.68

35.9

Taxes

0.09

3.78

-3.36

-10.86

Tax rate

1.04

-23.27

-22.95

-30.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.38

-12.48

11.31

25.03

Exceptional items

-5.94

-0.02

-1.35

-4.17

Net profit

3.44

-12.5

9.95

20.86

yoy growth (%)

-127.51

-225.62

-52.27

3.51

NPM

1.22

-10.81

2.98

4.89

Auto.Corp.of Goa : related Articles

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2 Profit Dips 4% YoY; Revenue Up 5.2%

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2 Profit Dips 4% YoY; Revenue Up 5.2%

5 Nov 2024|09:18 PM

The EBITDA margin for the reported quarter was 4.6%, slightly lower than the 5.5% margin YoY.

