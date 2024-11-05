iifl-logo-icon 1
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,122.5
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Auto.Corp.of Goa FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

9.28

-16.27

14.68

35.9

Depreciation

-4.97

-5.09

-5.22

-5.28

Tax paid

0.09

3.78

-3.36

-10.86

Working capital

30.07

-1.86

-27.22

0.59

Other operating items

Operating

34.47

-19.45

-21.13

20.33

Capital expenditure

-0.07

0

9.02

0.15

Free cash flow

34.39

-19.45

-12.1

20.48

Equity raised

320.06

348.66

372.16

383.59

Investing

1.77

2.92

-1.12

3.98

Financing

26.74

17.97

0.54

-5.93

Dividends paid

0

0

3.04

3.21

Net in cash

382.97

350.1

362.51

405.34

Auto.Corp.of Goa : related Articles

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2 Profit Dips 4% YoY; Revenue Up 5.2%

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2 Profit Dips 4% YoY; Revenue Up 5.2%

5 Nov 2024|09:18 PM

The EBITDA margin for the reported quarter was 4.6%, slightly lower than the 5.5% margin YoY.

Read More

