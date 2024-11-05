Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
9.28
-16.27
14.68
35.9
Depreciation
-4.97
-5.09
-5.22
-5.28
Tax paid
0.09
3.78
-3.36
-10.86
Working capital
30.07
-1.86
-27.22
0.59
Other operating items
Operating
34.47
-19.45
-21.13
20.33
Capital expenditure
-0.07
0
9.02
0.15
Free cash flow
34.39
-19.45
-12.1
20.48
Equity raised
320.06
348.66
372.16
383.59
Investing
1.77
2.92
-1.12
3.98
Financing
26.74
17.97
0.54
-5.93
Dividends paid
0
0
3.04
3.21
Net in cash
382.97
350.1
362.51
405.34
The EBITDA margin for the reported quarter was 4.6%, slightly lower than the 5.5% margin YoY.Read More
