Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) Pursuant to Regulations 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Annual Report of the Company including Notice convening the 44th AGM for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, which is being sent through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/ Registrar & Share Transfer Agent/Depository Participant(s). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we are enclosing herewith the proceeding of the 44th Annual General Meeting of Automobile Corporation of Goa Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)