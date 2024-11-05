iifl-logo-icon 1
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd Dividend

1,852.05
(-3.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Auto.Corp.of Goa CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 May 202420 Jun 202420 Jun 202415150Final
Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share (i.e.150%) of face value of Rs.10/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before July 24, 2024.
Dividend30 Jan 202412 Feb 202412 Feb 2024550Interim
the Company at its Board Meeting held today i.e. January 30,2024 has approve the Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share (i.e.50%) of face value of Rs.10/- each for the FY23-24. The Record Date for reckoning eligibility of shareholder for the purpose of payment of interim dividend will be Monday i.e. February 12, 2024. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before February 29,2024

Auto.Corp.of Goa: Related News

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2 Profit Dips 4% YoY; Revenue Up 5.2%

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2 Profit Dips 4% YoY; Revenue Up 5.2%

5 Nov 2024|09:18 PM

The EBITDA margin for the reported quarter was 4.6%, slightly lower than the 5.5% margin YoY.

