|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 May 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|15
|150
|Final
|Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share (i.e.150%) of face value of Rs.10/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before July 24, 2024.
|Dividend
|30 Jan 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|5
|50
|Interim
|the Company at its Board Meeting held today i.e. January 30,2024 has approve the Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share (i.e.50%) of face value of Rs.10/- each for the FY23-24. The Record Date for reckoning eligibility of shareholder for the purpose of payment of interim dividend will be Monday i.e. February 12, 2024. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before February 29,2024
Invest wise with Expert advice
