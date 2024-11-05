the Company at its Board Meeting held today i.e. January 30,2024 has approve the Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share (i.e.50%) of face value of Rs.10/- each for the FY23-24. The Record Date for reckoning eligibility of shareholder for the purpose of payment of interim dividend will be Monday i.e. February 12, 2024. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before February 29,2024