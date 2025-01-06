Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.33
-11.32
-10.06
-9.38
Net Worth
-9.93
-8.92
-7.66
-6.98
Minority Interest
Debt
8.07
10.15
9.46
8.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1.86
1.23
1.8
1.58
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.24
0.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
4.03
3.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.92
1.24
-2.48
-2.4
Inventories
5.08
5.08
5.08
5.08
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.91
1.91
0
1.91
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.13
3.82
1.93
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.66
-0.67
-1.18
-1.19
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-8.38
-8.9
-8.31
-8.22
Cash
0.07
0
0
0.03
Total Assets
-1.85
1.25
1.79
1.58
