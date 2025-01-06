iifl-logo-icon 1
Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

57.81
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.33

-11.32

-10.06

-9.38

Net Worth

-9.93

-8.92

-7.66

-6.98

Minority Interest

Debt

8.07

10.15

9.46

8.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1.86

1.23

1.8

1.58

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.24

0.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

4.03

3.61

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.92

1.24

-2.48

-2.4

Inventories

5.08

5.08

5.08

5.08

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.91

1.91

0

1.91

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.13

3.82

1.93

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.66

-0.67

-1.18

-1.19

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-8.38

-8.9

-8.31

-8.22

Cash

0.07

0

0

0.03

Total Assets

-1.85

1.25

1.79

1.58

