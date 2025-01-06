Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.22
-0.86
-4.2
0.24
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-1.93
0
1.09
-0.05
Working capital
1.07
-19.63
-9.83
11.75
Other operating items
Operating
-2.14
-20.55
-12.99
11.88
Capital expenditure
-2.38
0
0.02
-0.08
Free cash flow
-4.52
-20.55
-12.96
11.79
Equity raised
-12.43
-8.08
0.74
0.36
Investing
0.41
0.69
-0.15
0.67
Financing
17.25
14.4
41.11
21.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.69
-13.54
28.74
34.42
