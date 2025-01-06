iifl-logo-icon 1
Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

57.81
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd

Avishkar Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.22

-0.86

-4.2

0.24

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-1.93

0

1.09

-0.05

Working capital

1.07

-19.63

-9.83

11.75

Other operating items

Operating

-2.14

-20.55

-12.99

11.88

Capital expenditure

-2.38

0

0.02

-0.08

Free cash flow

-4.52

-20.55

-12.96

11.79

Equity raised

-12.43

-8.08

0.74

0.36

Investing

0.41

0.69

-0.15

0.67

Financing

17.25

14.4

41.11

21.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.69

-13.54

28.74

34.42

