iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd Share Price

57.81
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.81
  • Day's High57.81
  • 52 Wk High57.81
  • Prev. Close57.81
  • Day's Low57.81
  • 52 Wk Low 41.12
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-43.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

57.81

Prev. Close

57.81

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

57.81

Day's Low

57.81

52 Week's High

57.81

52 Week's Low

41.12

Book Value

-43.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.33

-11.32

-10.06

-9.38

Net Worth

-9.93

-8.92

-7.66

-6.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

16.99

0.3

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

5,421.24

80.23

Raw materials

0

0

-19.93

0

As % of sales

0

0

117.33

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.22

-0.86

-4.2

0.24

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-1.93

0

1.09

-0.05

Working capital

1.07

-19.63

-9.83

11.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

5,421.24

80.23

Op profit growth

143.5

-94.96

-6,024.49

-284.18

EBIT growth

-255.84

-102.4

-1,813.77

153.98

Net profit growth

266.25

-72.2

-1,749.65

115.33

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Keshwani

Chairman & Managing Director

Kapil Kothari

Executive Director & CFO

P Mehta

Independent Director

Reeya Kothari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd

Summary

Avishkar Infra Realty Limited (formerly known as Joy Realty Limited) was incorporated on October 29, 1983 with an object to carry on construction of real estate business. The Company name was changed to Avishkar Infra Realty Limited in March, 2023. The Company based in Kolhapur, India, builds, develops, and sells real estate properties. The Company sells premium bungalows, commercial properties, and residential properties. It also offers construction management services; readymade cement concrete bricks; readymade toilet of cement concrete; and security cabins.In 2018, the Company completed its residential project Joy Alka, in Amboli, Andheri (West), Mumbai.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd share price today?

The Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹57.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd is ₹13.87 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd is 0 and -1.33 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd is ₹41.12 and ₹57.81 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd?

Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.35%, 3 Years at 80.62%, 1 Year at 40.59%, 6 Month at 15.74%, 3 Month at 4.99% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.31 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.