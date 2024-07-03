Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹57.81
Prev. Close₹57.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹57.81
Day's Low₹57.81
52 Week's High₹57.81
52 Week's Low₹41.12
Book Value₹-43.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.33
-11.32
-10.06
-9.38
Net Worth
-9.93
-8.92
-7.66
-6.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
16.99
0.3
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
5,421.24
80.23
Raw materials
0
0
-19.93
0
As % of sales
0
0
117.33
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.22
-0.86
-4.2
0.24
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-1.93
0
1.09
-0.05
Working capital
1.07
-19.63
-9.83
11.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
5,421.24
80.23
Op profit growth
143.5
-94.96
-6,024.49
-284.18
EBIT growth
-255.84
-102.4
-1,813.77
153.98
Net profit growth
266.25
-72.2
-1,749.65
115.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Keshwani
Chairman & Managing Director
Kapil Kothari
Executive Director & CFO
P Mehta
Independent Director
Reeya Kothari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd
Summary
Avishkar Infra Realty Limited (formerly known as Joy Realty Limited) was incorporated on October 29, 1983 with an object to carry on construction of real estate business. The Company name was changed to Avishkar Infra Realty Limited in March, 2023. The Company based in Kolhapur, India, builds, develops, and sells real estate properties. The Company sells premium bungalows, commercial properties, and residential properties. It also offers construction management services; readymade cement concrete bricks; readymade toilet of cement concrete; and security cabins.In 2018, the Company completed its residential project Joy Alka, in Amboli, Andheri (West), Mumbai.
The Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹57.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd is ₹13.87 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd is 0 and -1.33 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd is ₹41.12 and ₹57.81 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.35%, 3 Years at 80.62%, 1 Year at 40.59%, 6 Month at 15.74%, 3 Month at 4.99% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
