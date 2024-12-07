iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
To consider and approve investment in Partnership Firm Name Surbhi Avishkar Buildcon by acquiring 50% of the total contribution of the Partnership Firm. To consider and approve investment Firm Surbhi Avishakr (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Avishkar Infra Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and take on record the limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Avishkar Infra Realty Limited (Formerly known as Joy Realty Limited) at their meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. To consider, approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and take on record the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Avishkar Infra Realty Limited (Formerly known as Joy Realty Limited) at their meeting held on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1) Consider and Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the reports of the Board of Directors (the Board) and Audit report. 2) Considered and appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor, of M/s M k Samdani & Co. as Scrutinizer of the Company for the year 2023-2024. 3) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20th September, 2024 to 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27th September, 2024.
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Avishkar Infra Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 10th August 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and. Dear Sir/Maam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Avishkar Infra Realty Limited (Formerly known as Joy Realty Limited) at their meeting held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1) Consider and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and took on record the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. 2) Considered and appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor, of M/s M k Samdani & Co. as secretarial auditor of the Company for the year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
Avishkar Infra Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 20th May 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and take on record the Audit Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. 2. To maintain books of accounts of the company at 301 Nector House Vinayak CHS beside parshwanrh Appartment Baji Prabhu Deshpande marg vile Parle (w) Mumbai Maharashtra- 400056. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Avishkar Infra Realty Limited (Formerly known as Joy Realty Limited) at their meeting held on Monday, 20th May, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. To consider, approve & take on record the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and take on record the Audit Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. 2. To consider and approve investment in equity shares of Avishkar Keval Kunj Redevelopment Private Limited (Formerly known as Parinee Keval Kunj Redevelopment Private Limited). 3. To maintain books of accounts of the company at 301, Nector House, Vinayak CHS, beside parshwanrh Appartment, Baji Prabhu Deshpande marg, vile Parle (w), Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400056 The meeting commenced at 6:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:45 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Avishkar Infra Realty Limited (Formerly known as Joy Realty Limited) at their meeting held on Monday, 6th May, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following 1. Consider that Company received In-principle approval from Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) for the issue of 2,00,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a price not less than Rs. 10/- to promoters and non-promoters on a preferential basis.: Attached as Annexure 1 2. Consider, and Allotment of 2,00,00,000 Equity shares issued on Preferential Basis, we hereby attach the List of allottees as Annexure 2
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Joy Realty Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at 12.00 P.M. to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve & take on record the unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and 2. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and amend the Capital clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. To approve issue of equity shares of the company on preferential basis for cash. 4. Any other Business with the permission of chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Joy Realty Limited at their meeting held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the transactions. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

