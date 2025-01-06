Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
16.99
0.3
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
5,421.24
80.23
Raw materials
0
0
-19.93
0
As % of sales
0
0
117.33
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales
0
0
0.25
14.37
Other costs
-0.49
-0.17
-1.44
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
8.5
61.3
Operating profit
-0.54
-0.22
-4.43
0.07
OPM
0
0
-26.08
24.31
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
Interest expense
-1.06
-0.96
0
0
Other income
0.44
0.38
0.29
0.22
Profit before tax
-1.22
-0.86
-4.2
0.24
Taxes
-1.93
0
1.09
-0.05
Tax rate
157.92
0
-26.14
-23.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.16
-0.86
-3.1
0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.16
-0.86
-3.1
0.18
yoy growth (%)
266.25
-72.2
-1,749.65
115.33
NPM
0
0
-18.27
61.16
