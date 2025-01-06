iifl-logo-icon 1
Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

57.81
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

16.99

0.3

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

5,421.24

80.23

Raw materials

0

0

-19.93

0

As % of sales

0

0

117.33

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales

0

0

0.25

14.37

Other costs

-0.49

-0.17

-1.44

-0.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

8.5

61.3

Operating profit

-0.54

-0.22

-4.43

0.07

OPM

0

0

-26.08

24.31

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

-1.06

-0.96

0

0

Other income

0.44

0.38

0.29

0.22

Profit before tax

-1.22

-0.86

-4.2

0.24

Taxes

-1.93

0

1.09

-0.05

Tax rate

157.92

0

-26.14

-23.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.16

-0.86

-3.1

0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.16

-0.86

-3.1

0.18

yoy growth (%)

266.25

-72.2

-1,749.65

115.33

NPM

0

0

-18.27

61.16

