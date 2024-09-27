Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Avishkar Infra Realty Limited (Formerly known as Joy Realty Limited) at their meeting held on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 has inter alia con Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Avishkar Infra Realty Limited (Formerly known as Joy Realty Limited) at their meeting held on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1) Consider and Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the reports of the Board of Directors (the Board) and Audit report. 2) Considered and appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor, of M/s M k Samdani & Co. as Scrutinizer of the Company for the year 2023-2024. 3) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20th September, 2024 to 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27th September, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 read with schedule III we hereby submitting the proceedings of AGM of Avishkar Infra Realty Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)