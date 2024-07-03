iifl-logo-icon 1
Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd Company Summary

Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd Summary

Avishkar Infra Realty Limited (formerly known as Joy Realty Limited) was incorporated on October 29, 1983 with an object to carry on construction of real estate business. The Company name was changed to Avishkar Infra Realty Limited in March, 2023. The Company based in Kolhapur, India, builds, develops, and sells real estate properties. The Company sells premium bungalows, commercial properties, and residential properties. It also offers construction management services; readymade cement concrete bricks; readymade toilet of cement concrete; and security cabins.In 2018, the Company completed its residential project Joy Alka, in Amboli, Andheri (West), Mumbai.

